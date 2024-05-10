The Character Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON CCT opened at GBX 292 ($3.67) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The Character Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,627.78 and a beta of 0.89.
