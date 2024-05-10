The Character Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:CCT)

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Character Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON CCT opened at GBX 292 ($3.67) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The Character Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 234 ($2.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 348 ($4.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,627.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Get The Character Group alerts:

About The Character Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Chill Factor, Shimmer n Sparkle, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands. It also imports and distributes gifts; and invests in properties.

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.