Real Matters (REAL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

5/8/2024 – Real Matters was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.50.

5/8/2024 – Real Matters was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$6.50.

5/8/2024 – Real Matters was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Real Matters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Shares of REAL stock opened at C$5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$423.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.68. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.89.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

