Stifel Nicolaus Increases Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target to C$5.75

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.40 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

GUD traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,251. The firm has a market capitalization of C$600.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06, a PEG ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.37.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of C$74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight Therapeutics will post 0.0602815 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Knight Therapeutics

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,550.00. 46.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

