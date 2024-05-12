20,697 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 94,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

