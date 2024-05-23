Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $171.29. 54,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,876. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

