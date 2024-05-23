Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 893193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat Trading Down 10.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viasat by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 27.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 128.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 45.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 38.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.