Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 893193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Viasat Trading Down 10.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.31.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
