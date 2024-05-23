InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 26,364 JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HELO. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,125,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

HELO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. 19,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,645. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $48.71 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.