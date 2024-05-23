Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.990-5.020 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $317,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $144,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,862,684.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

