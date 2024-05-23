NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 920,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598,285. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

