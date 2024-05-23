Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.43 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gartner by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $451.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.15 and a 200-day moving average of $450.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,365. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

