ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $773.32. The company had a trading volume of 150,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,953. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $747.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $730.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.13 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

