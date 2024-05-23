D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,253 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

