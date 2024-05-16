Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 300 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,299.01.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Sime Armoyan acquired 900 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$109.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.00. 8,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,274. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$601.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

