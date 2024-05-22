Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY25 guidance to $3.55-3.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.550-3.850 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

