Extreme Networks (EXTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR):
- 5/16/2024 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.
- 5/15/2024 – Extreme Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Extreme Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Extreme Networks had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2024 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
- 5/1/2024 – Extreme Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2024 – Extreme Networks was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Extreme Networks Stock Performance
Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 89,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,824. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $32.73.
Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $211.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Extreme Networks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.