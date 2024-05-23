ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1,027.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $326.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

