First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider FNSC Holdings Inc. Buys 24,084 Shares

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 24,084 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.38 per share, with a total value of C$900,259.92.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First National Financial alerts:

On Thursday, May 2nd, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 20,539 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04.

First National Financial Price Performance

First National Financial stock traded down C$0.20 on Thursday, reaching C$36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 16.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.19. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$32.86 and a twelve month high of C$41.80.

First National Financial Cuts Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 34.57%. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.7584098 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First National Financial

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.