Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $68,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,388,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $363.69. The company had a trading volume of 228,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $372.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

