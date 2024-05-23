Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $190.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

TGT traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,804,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,038. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.38. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $107,367,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 56,850 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1,517.7% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

