Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,284,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,443 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $64,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,331,000 after buying an additional 363,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 2,131,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

