Citizens & Northern Corp Reduces Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMB. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.65. 4,099,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,109. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

