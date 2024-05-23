Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.55. The stock had a trading volume of 748,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.