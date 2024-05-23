FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $649,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,324,000 after purchasing an additional 365,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,228,000 after acquiring an additional 334,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.70. 2,686,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

