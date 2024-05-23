Moreno Evelyn V Invests $251,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NFLX traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $636.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $606.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.83. The stock has a market cap of $274.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $650.88.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
