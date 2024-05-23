Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IJR stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.98. 1,131,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

