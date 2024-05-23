Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $6 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Lincoln National comprises 2.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 115.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

LNC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 587,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,064. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.80. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

