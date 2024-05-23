Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

TCBS opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of -0.01.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of ($0.60) million during the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.