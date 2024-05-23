Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,208 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $45,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $44.03. 7,054,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,973,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

