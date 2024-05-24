Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $495.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

