Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.82.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$16.23 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$17.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.12.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Insiders sold a total of 26,534 shares of company stock valued at $439,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

