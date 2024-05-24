SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 237,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 352,450 shares.The stock last traded at $129.62 and had previously closed at $129.16.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average of $125.00.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,819,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after acquiring an additional 231,382 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.