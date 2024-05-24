US Bancorp DE Has $54.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $54,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,421,518,000 after buying an additional 187,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,771 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.28. 305,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,497. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $223.28 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.56.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

