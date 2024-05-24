US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 419,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $60,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 548,206 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after acquiring an additional 159,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,208,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.13. 95,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.