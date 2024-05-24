US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,417 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $63,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 624,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,985. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

