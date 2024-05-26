Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $25,630.51 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001406 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000871 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

