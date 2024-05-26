Act Two Investors LLC Invests $274,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.60. The stock had a trading volume of 518,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,776. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $372.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

