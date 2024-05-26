Act Two Investors LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $42.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,795.35. The company had a trading volume of 151,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,604.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,499.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

