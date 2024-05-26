Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 26,335 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after buying an additional 1,578,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,877.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,547,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 317,005 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.61. 289,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,780. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

