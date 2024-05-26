BITICA COIN Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $723.67 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $723.67 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,101,852,282 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999549 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

