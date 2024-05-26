Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BCFree Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,582 shares of company stock worth $3,178,092 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. FMR LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after buying an additional 2,006,578 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $124,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $65,105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $38,655,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

