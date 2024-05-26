United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,079.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,860.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,528 shares of company stock valued at $37,060,321. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $272.88 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

