Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 975 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,083. The stock has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

