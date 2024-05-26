Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.76. 2,191,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,513. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $107.16.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

