Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 5,978 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. 22,589,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,974,800. The company has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -481.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

