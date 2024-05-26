Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,438 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,503. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.37. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.