Intech Investment Management LLC Has $25.81 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,335 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.24.

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

ACN stock traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.99. 2,048,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,473. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $285.18 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

