Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCPB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,177,000. FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 166,015 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4,792.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 375,073 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JCPB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 249,631 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.15.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

