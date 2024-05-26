Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Position Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,823 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.18. 337,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,207. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.