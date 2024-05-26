Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,800.75 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $3,800.75 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,609.46 or 0.99959290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011556 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00118274 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003700 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00192284 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,594.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

