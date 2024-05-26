RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,759. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

